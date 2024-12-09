Minister Smetanin lied: Faulty mines are back in troops | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov comments live on the situation with the supply of low-quality mines to the Armed Forces and the false statements of the head of the Ministry of Strategic Industry, Herman Smetanin.

Faulty mines were supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On November 6, 2024, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a low-quality batch of 120 mm mines manufactured by Ukroboronprom.

On November 20, a video of mines manufactured by Ukroboronprom malfunctioning was released.

The Ministry of Defense said it was investigating the situation.

Also, journalist Yulia Kyrienko-Merinova said that after the situation with the low-quality 120mm mortar shells was publicised, a batch of 82mm mortar rounds, which also turned out to be defective, was withdrawn from the frontline.

On December 6, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin told the Verkhovna Rada that out of millions of mines produced, the military had recorded only 417 cases of malfunction. Smetanin explained the problems with mines by the quality of imported gunpowder.

