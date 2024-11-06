Servicemen showed low-quality batch of mines produced by Ukroboronprom. VIDEO
The Armed Forces of Ukraine received a low-quality batch of 120 mm mines produced by Ukroboronprom.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
According to the military, they received a batch of 120 mm mortar shells that do not explode. There is only one explosion per 10 shots. The mortar man assumes that the reason is low-quality TNT inside the mines.
Another problem is the poor quality of the detonators for these mines. The powder used in them does not burn and the mine falls 10-50 meters from the mortar. In addition, a large number of detonators do not work at all, which leads to the need to disassemble the mortar and remove the mine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password