Servicemen showed low-quality batch of mines produced by Ukroboronprom. VIDEO

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received a low-quality batch of 120 mm mines produced by Ukroboronprom.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to the military, they received a batch of 120 mm mortar shells that do not explode. There is only one explosion per 10 shots. The mortar man assumes that the reason is low-quality TNT inside the mines.

Another problem is the poor quality of the detonators for these mines. The powder used in them does not burn and the mine falls 10-50 meters from the mortar. In addition, a large number of detonators do not work at all, which leads to the need to disassemble the mortar and remove the mine.

