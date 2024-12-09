ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9388 visitors online
News Video War
5 347 13

Story of Swedish volunteer fighter who died in war for Ukraine: "It is better to fight here now than at home!". VIDEO

The story of a Swedish volunteer fighter who gave his life for our freedom

A volunteer from Sweden, known as "Rauta", was one of those who left his peaceful life to defend Ukraine. He was formerly a soldier with combat experience in Iraq and Afghanistan. After leaving the army, Rauta returned to Sweden and started working as a construction worker.

However, in 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale war, he decided to join the International Legion. At the end of October this year, Rauta was killed during a combat mission near the Bryansk region of Russia.

According to Censor.NET, at the request of his comrades in arms, we are publishing an interview with Rauta on the YouTube channel Butusov Plus, which the soldier gave shortly after his arrival in Ukraine.

Watch more: Russia has lost Syria: consequences for Ukraine | Yurii Butusov LIVE. VIDEO

Author: 

interview (54) Yurii Butusov (1204) International Legion (5)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 