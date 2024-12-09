Story of Swedish volunteer fighter who died in war for Ukraine: "It is better to fight here now than at home!". VIDEO

The story of a Swedish volunteer fighter who gave his life for our freedom

A volunteer from Sweden, known as "Rauta", was one of those who left his peaceful life to defend Ukraine. He was formerly a soldier with combat experience in Iraq and Afghanistan. After leaving the army, Rauta returned to Sweden and started working as a construction worker.

However, in 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale war, he decided to join the International Legion. At the end of October this year, Rauta was killed during a combat mission near the Bryansk region of Russia.

According to Censor.NET, at the request of his comrades in arms, we are publishing an interview with Rauta on the YouTube channel Butusov Plus, which the soldier gave shortly after his arrival in Ukraine.

