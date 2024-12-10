Two enemy armoured vehicles are on fire after attempt to storm positions of 225th Battalion. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion destroyed at least two armoured vehicles during the occupiers' attempt to storm the Ukrainian Armed Forces' positions.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers posted a video showing the result of their successful combat work on their social media page.

"The Russians keep trying to break through our defences. As you can see, they traditionally moved forward with armoured vehicles in an even column. We are currently mopping up the remnants of their infantry," the soldiers wrote in a comment to the video.

