Border guards destroyed T-72 tank, cannon, 8 vehicles, and field ammunition depot of Russians. VIDEO

Operators of combat drones of the Unmanned Strike Aviation Systems Battalion "Phoenix" of the "Revenge" brigade destroyed a T-72 tank, a cannon, 8 units of enemy vehicles, a UAV control center, a field ammunition and fuel and lubricants depot near Kreminna and Serebrianskyi forestry. The soldiers also destroyed Russian positions and eliminated many occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel published a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers.

