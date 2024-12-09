ENG
Defense forces destroyed UAV control centers, cannon, grenade launcher, 3 ammunition depots and occupiers’ vehicles. VIDEO

Two UAV control centers, a cannon, a generator, a grenade launcher, three ammunition depots and three occupiers' vehicles were destroyed by border guards of the Phoenix unit of the Revenge Brigade in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

