Enemy quadcopter explodes after attack by Ukrainian netting drone. VIDEO
A net-drone operator from the 20th separate regiment of unmanned aerial systems destroyed an enemy quadcopter in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier and the explosion of a munition used by an enemy drone in the air was published online.
