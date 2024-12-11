ENG
Enemy quadcopter explodes after attack by Ukrainian netting drone. VIDEO

A net-drone operator from the 20th separate regiment of unmanned aerial systems destroyed an enemy quadcopter in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier and the explosion of a munition used by an enemy drone in the air was published online.

