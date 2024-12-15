Defense forces destroyed enemy special equipment, trench lines, dugouts, and fortifications.. VIDEO

In the Vovchansk sector, border guards of the Gart Brigade delivered a powerful blow to the occupiers' positions. In the course of the successful operation, enemy special equipment was destroyed, including an excavator, as well as trench lines, dugouts and enemy fortifications.

The soldiers hit the places of concentration of the invaders' manpower, significantly weakening their combat capability.

According to Censor.NET, the State Border Guard Service 's telegram channel published a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers.

