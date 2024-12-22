Explosions occurred in Kazan and Rostov at night. VIDEO

In the evening of 21 December, residents of Rostov and Kazan began reporting explosions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels

Residents of Kazan report an explosion near the Art City residential complex (the Azure Sky residential complex, which was attacked by drones earlier in the morning, is located nearby). A video with smoke after the explosion was also published.

It is noted that the drones could have attacked the Kazan Helicopter Plant. However, Russian officials, explaining the explosion, said that sappers destroyed the ammunition of one of the drones, which did not explode during this morning's attack.

There were also explosions in Rostov. No details have been reported so far. According to the head of the Centre for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andriushchenko, 4 explosions occurred around midnight in Rostov.

As a reminder, on the night of 22 December, drones attacked the Rostov region of Russia, including the Stalnoy Kon oil depot.

