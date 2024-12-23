Soldiers of 116th SMB lured enemy into trap near Pokrovsk: 8 occupiers were killed. VIDEO

The soldiers of the Khorne group of the 116th Mechanised Brigade showed how they destroyed a group of Russian invaders, having previously lured them into a trap.

The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

An assault group of 9 Russians approached the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which were defended by 5 soldiers. The defenders suddenly decided to leave the trenches.

As it turned out later, the trenches had been dug by an excavator to a depth of two metres, making it impossible to fight from them. But the Russians did not know this and jumped into the position where they were trapped.

After that, the Ukrainian Armed Forces began to work on the enemy with grenade launchers and drones, and also fired at them. As a result, eight invaders were killed and one escaped.

"The story of the soldiers with balls of steel who are holding the defence near Pokrovsk. They showed ingenuity and took the initiative in battle, which allowed the fighters to kill an assault group of 8 orcs without losses (one escaped)," the unit commented on the video.

