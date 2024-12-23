World-famous musician Sting sang legendary "Shape of my Heart" to bandura of Ukrainian soldier Taras Stoliar. VIDEO

The world-famous musician Sting sang the legendary hit "Shape of my Heart" to the accompaniment of Ukrainian soldier Taras Stolyar, who played the bandura.

According to Censor.NET, the video was filmed at the home of actor and film director Sean Penn, where Ukrainian soldiers met with world music stars such as The Killers, Queens of the Stone Age and Sting.

