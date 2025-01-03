Ukraine returned 1358 people from Russian captivity in 2024, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2024, 1,358 Ukrainians, including both military and civilians, were returned from Russian captivity.
He stated this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
The President thanked everyone who worked on the return of Ukrainians from captivity in 2024.
"These people have different fates, but the same joy - to be at home. Each and every one of them, for whom a large team of Ukraine worked," Zelenskyy said.
The President added that thanks to cooperation with partners, Ukraine managed to carry out these exchanges and called for continuing the work in 2025 so that there would be even more such news.
