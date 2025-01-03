In first three days of new year, Russia fired more than 300 attack drones and about 20 missiles at Ukraine, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In the first three days of 2025, Russian invaders used more than 300 attack drones and about 20 missiles, including ballistic missiles, against Ukraine.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"In the first three days of the new year alone, the Russian army used more than 300 attack drones and about 20 missiles, including ballistic missiles, against Ukrainian cities and villages," the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, a significant number of our soldiers managed to shoot down or neutralise them with electronic warfare.

However, there were hits, and there are wounded and dead. The President expressed condolences to all the families and friends of the victims.

In addition, the head of state added that Russians also attack with guided aerial bombs every day.

"Such Russian terror, which does not lose its intensity, requires us and all partners not to reduce activity in building our air shield, all its system elements - from patriots to mobile fire groups," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasised the need to replenish the stock of anti-missiles for air defence, as well as to increase the capacity of mobile fire groups. He expressed gratitude to all partners who help.

"We are preparing for meetings and talks next week to strengthen our air defence. The schedule of the relevant work has already been agreed upon," the President added.

