Drones of 425th SAB "Skala" eliminate occupiers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Footage of the destruction of enemy personnel in the Pokrovsk direction by fighters of the 425th separate assault battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces "SKALA"(CLIFF).

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Andriushchenko: RF redeploys assault units from training bases to intensify offensive on Pokrovsk

