Drones of 425th SAB "Skala" eliminate occupiers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Footage of the destruction of enemy personnel in the Pokrovsk direction by fighters of the 425th separate assault battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces "SKALA"(CLIFF).
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password