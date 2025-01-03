Andriushchenko: RF redeploys assault units from training bases to intensify offensive on Pokrovsk

The enemy has begun to redeploy assault units trained in the Mariupol and Berdiansk agglomerations to strengthen the offensive on Pokrovsk.

The head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andriushchenko, said this on the Espresso TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the total number of Russian troops being redeployed to the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsk directions is between 5 and 10 thousand people.

The occupiers have completed their preparations. They are currently gathering their units and redeploying them. The main area of deployment is the Vremivka salient and the Kurakhove sections. This is a priority for Storm V units that have been preparing in the Mariupol and Berdiansk agglomerations," said Andriushchenko.

Read more: Russians sentence nine Mariupol defenders to long prison terms

According to the head of the Center for Occupation Studies, the ruscists have also begun to redeploy units to the area to strengthen the offensive on Pokrovsk.

Andriushchenko also said that contract soldiers who have been trained will arrive from Russia and strengthen the same areas.

Some of these soldiers will move from Russia through Donetsk, Novoazovsk or through the village of Hranitne.

"We will be able to estimate the total number of reinforcements and reserves that the Russians are planning to send closer to the middle of next week," he added.

Read more: Russian troops occupy villages of Dachenske, Novyi Trud and Vovkove in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAPS