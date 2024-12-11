Russians sentence nine Mariupol defenders to long prison terms

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk, the Russian occupiers convicted nine Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol who distinguished themselves during the defense of the city in March 2022.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The defenders, including soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are accused of allegedly shelling the village of Stary Krym. The occupation "court" handed down sentences ranging from 24 years to life imprisonment.

As noted, among the convicts: Andrii Shestak, Nazarii Moroz, Vladyslav Yavorskyi, Vadym Shulha, Serhii Yampolskyi, Maksym Kolbasin, Dmytro Shalara, Volodymyr Penzin and Kostiantyn Romaniuk.

"All of them defended Mariupol from the Russian occupiers, were on the territory of the Azovstal steel plant and then were taken prisoner by Russia," the statement said.

Now they have to serve their sentences in strict regime penal colonies.