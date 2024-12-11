Ukraine is successfully deterring Russian fleet in Black Sea, - British intelligence

Ukraine continues to undermine confidence in the Russian Black Sea Fleet by striking at Russian naval infrastructure.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the UK Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the overall pace of naval operations in the Black Sea remains low. Ukraine continues to successfully limit Russia's naval operations to the eastern part of the Black Sea.

British intelligence also notes that the Russian Navy's perception of the threat of attack from Ukraine is clear, as evidenced by its frequent dispersal exercises and anti-unmanned surface vessel/unmanned aerial vehicle exercises in and around Novorossiysk.

"Ukraine continues to undermine the credibility of Russia' s Black Sea Fleet by attempting to target naval infrastructure and vessels in the Black Sea," the British Ministry of Defense added.

The massive missile attack on November 28, which targeted critical national infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine, reportedly included launches from Russian ships in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that 28 ground-launched cruise missiles were fired and that its air defense system was able to intercept a high percentage of missiles fired by both the navy and long-range Russian aircraft.