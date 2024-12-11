Syrskyi reported on destruction of military facilities on territory of Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"First of all, I would like to thank our soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who struck tangible blows at Russian targets last night. Military facilities on the territory of Russia, as well as facilities of the fuel and energy complex, which is working for aggression against our state and people, were hit," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Syrskyi reported on the details of the damage.

"This is exactly the kind of range and accuracy that, step by step, brings Russia back to reality - to the reality that the war needs to be ended.

The Commander-in-Chief also reported on all major frontline areas. The hottest spots are in the Donetsk region, namely the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. Fierce fighting continues. The Russian army, just like in November, is now spending a record amount of its people in battles and assaults in December. These months - November and December - have seen record Russian losses," the President emphasized.

The Head of State thanked all the soldiers for their resilience. Zelenskyy especially noted the soldiers of the 68th Separate Hunting Ranger Brigade, the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade, and the 38th Separate Marine Brigade for fighting at the front.

"The Chief of Defense also reported on the situation in the areas of the Kursk operation. Reducing Russia's military potential as much as possible is our main goal now," he summarized.

