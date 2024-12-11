Trump wants immediate ceasefire and talks - Reuters

During a meeting with Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, the US president-elect said he wanted negotiations to end the war quickly.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

Thus, during the meeting, Zelenskyy tried to improve relations with Trump.

The five interlocutors who were briefed on the meeting said that the parties did not discuss specific details of any vision of peace during the 35-minute meeting without advisers.

"But Trump reiterated that he wants an immediate ceasefire and negotiations to end the war quickly," the newspaper writes.

Sources said Trump was friendly, respectful, and open and seemed to be mostly listening.

Neither Trump nor officials close to him who deal with Ukraine have said how they see a solution to the war and Ukraine's insistence that it receive security guarantees as part of any settlement.

"Another official said that Macron and Zelensky explained to Trump that Putin in 2024 was not the same as in 2017 when the US president-elect had previously dealt with the Kremlin leader while in the White House.

The same official added that the rapid fall of Bashar al-Assad and the failure of his close ally Russia were also used as an argument for a tougher stance against Moscow in future peace efforts," the publication concluded.

Meeting between Trump, Macron, and Zelenskyy on 7 December

As a reminder, on 7 December 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The meeting lasted more than 30 minutes, after which the leaders went to the opening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral.