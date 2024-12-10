Biden and Trump teams in contact on war in Ukraine and events in Syria - White House

The teams of the current US administration of US President Joe Biden and the administration of President-elect Donald Trump are discussing the war in Ukraine, the situation in Syria, and the conflict in the Middle East in general.

White House Counselor John Kirby said this during an online briefing, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

We have those opportunities and we have already had conversations with the relevant officials in the new Trump team, including what is happening in Syria, as well as what is happening in Ukraine and the Middle East," he said.

Kirby assured that such conversations are taking place and expressed hope that this will continue and that Jake Sullivan's team will continue to inform the new team in the next administration.

According to the White House official, the new administration will decide which approaches to foreign policy to continue and which not to continue.

Earlier, it was reported that the current US President Joe Biden wants to "spend every available dollar" to help Ukraine until the end of his term.