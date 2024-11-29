Biden’s $6.5bn in aid to Ukraine will be under Trump’s control - Times

On the first day of his presidency, Donald Trump will be armed with a huge number of levers of influence on Russia.

Thus, Trump will have billions of dollars for weapons for Ukraine, which the Biden administration did not have time to use.

More than $6.5 billion remains in the "presidential authority" that allows the US to transfer weapons and equipment to Ukraine from its own defence stockpiles, a US official said.

According to the newspaper, the Pentagon has reached the limit of weapons it can transfer to Ukraine on a monthly basis without compromising its own combat capability.

There are also logistical problems with the delivery of weapons to Ukraine's troops. This way, Trump will have control over how the money is spent.

"These are not the guys they were (during Trump's first presidency - Ed.). Trump probably feels he's in a much stronger position against Putin than he was eight years ago," said Ben Hodges, former US Army chief in Europe.

What the funds can be used for

The Times suggests that Trump may decide to threaten Putin with the money left by Biden, giving him a choice: come to the negotiating table or face an accelerated supply of more lethal weapons to Ukraine.

"If the peace talks fail, Ukraine will hope that this will encourage Trump to send the necessary weapons and support - with the ability to use the weapons as they see fit - to finally push Moscow's forces out of parts of its territory and declare victory over Putin," the newspaper writes.

At the same time, the article says, in a more likely scenario, Ukraine will receive enough weapons to freeze the conflict and prevent Russian troops, with the help of DPRK forces and Iranian weapons, from advancing further. Some former military leaders believe that the Western strategy of providing Ukraine with weapons for defence, but not for victory, is unacceptable.

However, it is possible that Trump will decide to use the funds to deport immigrants back to South America, Hodges said.

"It may not be exactly what they're going to do, but I wouldn't be surprised if they find a way to use the funds elsewhere," he added.

Earlier it was reported that Trump's future national security adviser Mike Walz has been studying several proposals to end the war in Ukraine in recent days. In particular, the United States will demand a ceasefire for the duration of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that NATO countries and US President-elect Donald Trump will be able to bring Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.