NATO countries and Trump will be able to bring Putin to negotiating table when Ukraine has stronger position, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that NATO countries and US President-elect Donald Trump will be able to bring Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Hill.

"We have to make sure that Ukrainians can discuss the future of their country from this position of strength, so that has to be Ukraine. But they will only do that when they feel that they can get something out of that," Rutte said.

He is convinced that NATO and the Trump administration will convince Putin to start negotiations.

"We will be able to get Putin to the table because he will sense that, ultimately, it is in his interest not to continue the fight," NATO Secretary General said.

According Rutte said Ukraine is not in a strong enough position to begin negotiating an end to the war with Russia and said any deal struck must "prevent the Russians from getting what they want."

"I think that’s crucial that we have a good deal because the whole world will be watching what type of deal will be struck between Russia and Ukraine when it comes to it. We have to make sure that Ukraine is in a position of more strength than they are at the moment, so that a deal can be struck which is favorable not to the Russians — and therefore to China, North Korea and Iran — because they all will be watching," Rutte said.

Earlier, the FT reported that Donald Trump had outlined a plan to end the war in Ukraine. The plan calls for Ukraine not to join NATO and for Putin to be put under economic pressure.

After the election, Donald Trump assured that his goal was to stop all wars in the world.