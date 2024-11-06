ENG
I’m going to stop wars - Trump

Трамп обіцяє зупинити війну

Donald Trump, who has already declared his victory in the US presidential election, assured that his goal is to stop all wars in the world.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

"We have not had wars, we have not had wars for four years. Except for the fact that we defeated ISIS. We defeated ISIS in record time, but we didn't have any wars." They said: "He's going to start a war". I'm not going to start a war, I'm going to stop wars," Trump said.

Read more: Zelenskyy congratulated Trump on his victory: We are waiting for era of strong United States

As reported, Trump has already declared himself the winner and promised America "healing" and a "golden age."

