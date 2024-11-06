Zelenskyy congratulated Trump on his victory: I appreciate commitment to "peace through strength" approach

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Congratulations to Donald Trump on his impressive election victory! I recall our wonderful meeting with President Trump in September when we discussed in detail the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, the Victory Plan, and ways to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine. I appreciate President Trump's commitment to a "peace through strength" approach to global affairs. It is this principle that can really bring a just peace to Ukraine. I hope that together we will bring it to life," he said in a statement.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is looking forward to "an era of strong United States of America under the decisive leadership of President Trump."

"We look forward to continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States. We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both our countries. Ukraine, as one of the strongest military powers in Europe, is committed to ensuring lasting peace and security in Europe and the transatlantic community with the support of our allies. I look forward to personally greeting President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States," he added.

According to Fox News, US presidential candidate Donald Trump gained 277 votes, securing his victory in the election.

