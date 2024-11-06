Trump declares himself winner and promises America "healing" and "golden age". VIDEO

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has already announced his victory in the election.

He said this during a speech to supporters in Florida, Censor.NET reports.

"We will heal America. This will be America's golden age. I will fight for you and your future every day," Donald Trump said in a speech at his Palm Beach headquarters.

"This is a political victory like America has never seen before," he assured.

According to Fox News, US presidential candidate Donald Trump gains 277 votes, securing his victory in the election.