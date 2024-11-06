Trump declares himself winner and promises America "healing" and "golden age". VIDEO
US presidential candidate Donald Trump has already announced his victory in the election.
He said this during a speech to supporters in Florida, Censor.NET reports.
"We will heal America. This will be America's golden age. I will fight for you and your future every day," Donald Trump said in a speech at his Palm Beach headquarters.
"This is a political victory like America has never seen before," he assured.
According to Fox News, US presidential candidate Donald Trump gains 277 votes, securing his victory in the election.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password