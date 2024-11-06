Trump wins "swing" state of North Carolina - AP

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has won in North Carolina, one of the seven key states that is considered "swing".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to AP.

As noted, Trump won in this state in 2016 and 2020, but Democrats believed they could sway voters in their favour thanks to significant campaign spending and numerous rallies in support of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

The vote count in North Carolina currently shows the following results for the US presidential candidates:

50.8% of support is for Donald Trump

of support is for Donald Trump 48.1% of votes were cast for Kamala Harris.

Read more: US presidential election has started: First settlement announces results

As reported, according to the "Voice of America", as of 6.30 a.m. on 6 November, Harris had 187 votes, while Trump had 230.