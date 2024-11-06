Preliminary results of US elections: Trump gains 277 votes and wins election (updated)

Voting in the US presidential, Senate and House of Representatives elections has now ended in 44 states. The first results are coming in from polling stations in the US presidential election.

According to the "Voice of America", as of 12.50 p.m. on 6 November, Harris has 224 votes, while Trump has 277.

AP News also reports that Trump received 277 electoral votes in the election. This result is enough to become president of the United States.

According to the "Voice of America", as of 10.55 a.m. on 6 November, Harris has 214 votes, while Trump has 267.

It should be noted that preliminary results of the US election already show that Trump has won. Fox News and Trump himself are already calling him the winner. World leaders are already congratulating him on his victory. In particular, Macron, Netanyahu, Orban, and President of Ukraine - Zelenskyy have already congratulated him.

The New York Times considers Trump's victory "highly likely". According to this forecast, he may receive up to 306 electoral votes out of the required 270.

According to the "Voice of America", as of 9.05 a.m. on 6 November, Harris had 214 votes, while Trump had 248.

According to the "Voice of America", as of 8.15 a.m. on 6 November, Harris has 210 votes, while Trump has 246.

According to the "Voice of America", as of 7.20 a.m. on 6 November, Harris had 210 votes, while Trump had 230.

According to the Voice of America, as of 6.30 a.m. on 6 November, Harris had 187 votes, while Trump had 230.

Currently, according to the "Voice of America", the Republican candidate Donald Trump is winning in Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, and Arkansas.



Democratic candidate Kamala Harris wins in the states of Vermont, Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Illinois and New Jersey.

The US presidential election is not conducted by direct popular vote, but through the Electoral College. Depending on its population, each state has a certain number of electoral votes, and most states (except Maine and Nebraska) give all of their electoral votes to the candidate who wins the state's popular vote. To win, a candidate needs at least 270 of the total 538 Electoral College votes.

Earlier, "Voice of America" reported that Donald Trump received 101 votes, while Kamala Harris received 71 votes.

Several populous states with large numbers of electoral votes, such as California (55) or Texas (38), are still voting.

The seven states that are expected to play a decisive role in the election are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. There, the campaigning between candidates was the most competitive.

It should be noted that different American media outlets have different assessments of the US election results. It is up to the editorial staff of each media outlet to decide whether Trump or Harris has already won in a particular state. This leads to differences in the numbers between different media outlets.

Data from other media

According to the AP, Trump garners 210 electoral votes, while Harris gets 113 votes out of the 270 needed to win.

According to The New York Times, Trump received 198 votes, while Harris received 109.

The Washington Post gives Trump 198 votes and Harris 99.

NBC News gives Trump 201 votes, Harris 91.

CNN gives Trump 172 electoral votes and Harris 81.

The New York Times gives Trump a 73% chance of winning the election.