Trump wins 277 votes - Fox News named winner of US election

US presidential candidate Donald Trump gains 277 votes, ensuring victory in the elections.

As Censor.NET informs, this is evidenced by preliminary data published by Fox News.

The publication is already calling Trump the president-elect and distributing footage of the celebration at his headquarters.

As People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko informs, the President of El Salvador was the first to congratulate Trump on his election as the President of the United States.

Trump reportedly won the "swing" state of North Carolina. According to "Voice of America", as of 8:15 a.m. on November 6, Harris has 210 votes, Trump has 246.