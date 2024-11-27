Trump appoints Kellogg as US special envoy to handle Ukraine war (updated)

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he has chosen retired General Keith Kellogg as his special representative to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump said this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Kellogg "has a distinguished military and business career," including experience in the field of national security.

"Together we will secure peace through strength and make America and the world safe again!" Trump added.

What is known about Keith Kellogg

Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg held senior positions in the Trump administration in 2017-2021. In particular, he was the Chief of Staff of the National Security Council and National Security Advisor to Vice President Mike Pence.

According to Reuters, Kellogg has previously proposed his own plan to end the war in Ukraine, which stipulates that the supply of American weapons to Kyiv will continue only if Ukraine agrees to peace talks with Russia.

At the same time, the United States is ready to warn Moscow of the consequences of refusing to negotiate, including increased support for Kyiv.

The newspaper adds that the plan provides for the removal of Ukraine's membership in NATO from the agenda for the near future.

Kellogg currently works at the pro-Trump America First Policy Institute, where he has put forward various proposals for what the national security policy of the future Trump administration might look like.

On November 16, The New York Times, citing interlocutors, said that one of the advisers to US President-elect Donald Trump, Boris Epstein, who is a native of Russia, had offered his candidacy for the post of special representative for the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.