We reiterate that air defense systems should save lives, not gather dust in storage depots – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

After the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated that air defence should save lives, not gather dust in storage bases.

He said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"A rescue operation is underway in Zaporizhzhia after a Russian missile strike. It was ballistic missile. It hit the urban area. Eighteen people are injured, all are being treated. But, unfortunately, there are dead. My condolences to the families.

I have already talked to the Commander-in-Chief about what is needed to provide more security for our cities. And we are talking to all our partners about additional air defence systems. We don't have enough systems to protect our country from Russian missiles. But our partners have these systems. Again and again, we repeat that air defence systems should save lives, not gather dust in storage bases.

We are now preparing a schedule of meetings and negotiations for this month to do as much as possible," Zelenskyy said.

