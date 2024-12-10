Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine’s progress on European integration with Tusk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The head of state announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Zelensky thanked for the continued support of friendly Poland and the implementation of another military aid package.

"We discussed Ukraine's progress on the European integration track and the priorities of Poland's six-month presidency of the EU Council, which will begin in January," the prime minister said.

The parties also agreed to exchange visits in the near future for "better coordination of joint actions."

Read more: Zelenskyy on shelling of Zaporizhzhia: Each such Russian attack proves that it is necessary to increase capabilities of our air defense

Earlier, Tusk said that Poland's presidency of the Council of the European Union could see significant events regarding war and peace in Ukraine.