Zelenskyy on shelling of Zaporizhzhia: Each such Russian attack proves that it is necessary to increase capabilities of our air defense

As of the evening of December 10, a rescue operation is underway in Zaporizhzhia after a Russian missile strike. So far, three people have been reported dead and at least 14 injured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, after the shelling in Zaporizhzhia, an office building was destroyed, a medical center and ordinary city buildings were damaged. There may be people under the rubble, all services are involved.

Each such attack proves that we need to increase the capabilities of our air defense. The world has enough systems to do this. We have transferred all requests for air defense to our partners: both Patriot and other systems that can be effective in protecting lives," the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that now the issue is only about political decisions.

"And this is the decision of the American administration, the decision of leaders in Europe, the decision of other partners in the world. Decisions that can save thousands of lives and make Russian terror meaningless," the president added.

