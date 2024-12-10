The commander of the 108th battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" Serhii Filimonov named incompetent command of the troops as the main reason for the defeat of Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"The main reason for the disaster in the Pokrovsk direction is the high command, which sets unrealistic tasks for the units. Generals who do not understand the capabilities of the units and do not understand the situation on the contact line," the military said.

