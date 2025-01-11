3rd SAB defeated column of invaders in Kharkiv region. Enemy lost 20 units of equipment. VIDEO

The third assault brigade broke the occupiers' column in the Kharkiv region. The occupiers lost 20 pieces of their equipment.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 3rd SAB.

As noted, on 8 and 9 January, the occupiers moved to the positions of the 3rd Brigade to make a breakthrough with the forces of the 4th Guards Tank Division of the 1st Tank Army.

"On the move, part of the convoy was stopped by ATGM hits. The APCs and tanks went off the road and started to hit mines. The enemy attacked with FPV. The pontoon crossing was destroyed and a tank was sunk. The enemy infantry was covered by shells and artillery. The survivors began to retreat.

The enemy destroyed the entire convoy but repeated the assault attempt - with an armored group from 4 directions at once. After the brigade's fighters were defeated, another enemy armor was destroyed by ATGMs and unmanned aerial vehicles. The rest is just like the song," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy sends up to hundred infantrymen to storm Ukrainian positions in Kharkiv region every day