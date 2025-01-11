DIU servicemen eliminated group of Russian invaders near Pokrovsk with sniper fire. VIDEO

As a result of a successful ambush near Pokrovsk, the Special Forces of the military intelligence eliminated a group of Russian invaders with sniper fire.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The DIU's warriors act efficiently and smoothly behind enemy lines. The video shows the results of a successful ambush on the Russian occupiers near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region: the military intelligence special forces eliminated a group of Muscovites with sniper fire," the statement said.

The DIU stressed that the combat work aimed at destroying the invaders and cutting their logistics routes behind enemy lines continues.

"Do you claim? Answer us!" the scouts added.

