ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8415 visitors online
News Video
22 155 60

Special Operations Forces show how they captured DPRK soldier. VIDEO

Operators of the Tactical Group No. 84 of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured a North Korean serviceman during special operations in the Kursk region of Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SOF.

As noted, after evacuation from the battlefield, the SOF operators provided first aid to the DPRK prisoner.

Read more: Zelenskyy: DPRK lost at least 4,000 soldiers in Russia’s war against Ukraine

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defence Forces had captured two DPRK soldiers. They are already talking to the SSU. Later, the SSU reported that they were conducting investigative actions with the DPRK prisoners.

Author: 

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (355) SOF (278) Kursk (748)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 