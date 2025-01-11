Operators of the Tactical Group No. 84 of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured a North Korean serviceman during special operations in the Kursk region of Russia.

This was reported by the press center of the SOF.

As noted, after evacuation from the battlefield, the SOF operators provided first aid to the DPRK prisoner.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defence Forces had captured two DPRK soldiers. They are already talking to the SSU. Later, the SSU reported that they were conducting investigative actions with the DPRK prisoners.