Putin is f#cking idiot, Russian Empire is gone, - Johnson

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly scolded Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for his imperialist ambitions for Ukraine and the Baltic states.

He said this in an interview with Delfi, Censor.NET reports.

Boris Johnson was asked how he would justify the phrase that if he had been elected British Prime Minister earlier in the election, he could have prevented "this vile" full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The former British prime minister said that he would first of all call for Ukraine to be granted NATO membership.

In his opinion, the problem with Ukraine is that the approach to it has been "chronically ambiguous."

"What is it? Is Ukraine part of the West or part of Russia's sphere of influence? And I think the most important thing we need to convey to Putin is that Russia is no longer an empire and it's over," the Briton said.

Johnson also recalled the UK's imperialist past and added that there is "almost nothing left of the empire today."

The British politician emphasized that neither the Baltic States nor Ukraine are part of the Russian Empire.