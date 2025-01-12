Defense forces hit Russian "Buk" air defense system. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders struck at a Buk self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian invaders.
The video was published by the 45th Air Assault Brigade, Censor.NET reports .
The enemy Buk was found by aerial reconnaissance aircraft of the 45th Artillery Brigade.
The aerial reconnaissance men passed the information about the Buk to friendly missile units of the Land Forces, which launched the strike.
The munition hit not only the launcher but also another vehicle.
