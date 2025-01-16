Destruction of Russian "Strela-10" SAMS. VIDEO
Reconnaissance officers from the 47th Magura Brigade, in cooperation with a neighbouring unit, burned down a Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system (SAMS).
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers posted a video of their successful combat operations on their unit's page.
"The Russians with the Strela SAMS were hiding in the forest plantation to launch stealth attacks. However, they got hit themselves. The reconnaissance officers from the 47th Magura Brigade's reconnaissance company worked perfectly. Using a FlyEye 3.0 UAV, our fighters detected enemy vehicles and adjusted the fire of a neighboring unit. And the latter used an accurate rocket-artillery strike to turn the Strela into scrap metal," the video commentary reads.
