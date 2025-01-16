ENG
How we are losing Pokrovsk and Velyka Novosilka | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, talks live about the situation on the frontline near Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Velyka Novosilka and the direct threat to Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, Pavlohrad and Dnipropetrovsk region.

