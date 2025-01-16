How we are losing Pokrovsk and Velyka Novosilka | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO
Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, talks live about the situation on the frontline near Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Velyka Novosilka and the direct threat to Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, Pavlohrad and Dnipropetrovsk region.
Watch it on Censor.NET.
