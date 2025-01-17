UAV likely crashed in Romania: country scrambled fighter jets. VIDEO

On the night of 17 January 2025, Romania scrambled its fighter jets because of an attack by Russian drones on Ukrainian cities. One of the drones could have crashed on the Romanian coast.

This is reported by Digi24, Censor.NET reports.

At 1:46 a.m., an air raid alert was issued for residents of Romanian villages over the Danube. Locals saw explosions on the Ukrainian side of the river.

The Romanian Ministry of Defence later reported that it had lifted two F-16 fighters. About two hours later, the aircraft returned to the base.

They noted that a "possible UAV crash site" was discovered near the village of Plauru, opposite Izmail. Experts are currently working at the site and collecting evidence.

"The Ministry of National Defence sends a strong message of condemnation of these attacks by the Russian Federation against civilian targets in Ukraine and infrastructure elements, which are unjustified and seriously contradict international law," the Ministry of Defence said.

The incident was reported to NATO structures.

Earlier, the Air Force said that during the UAV attack on the night of 17 January, one drone left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Romania.

