Drone operators of Kalinoŭski’s regiment attack Russian army positions: "You have been spotted". VIDEO

Drone operators of the Belarusian regiment named after Kastuś Kalinoŭski attacked Russian positions in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

According to Censor.NET, several successful attacks were filmed by Belarusian volunteer soldiers using UAV cameras.

"The operators of Kalinoŭski's FPV drones are successfully performing combat missions in the Zaporizhzhia direction. As a result, several 120-mm mortars, a 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and a large-calibre DShK machine gun were destroyed or disabled," the soldiers said in a commentary.

Watch more: Soldiers of Kalinoŭski’s regiment are engaged in small arms battle with enemy. VIDEO