Drone operators of Kalinoŭski’s regiment attack Russian army positions: "You have been spotted". VIDEO
Drone operators of the Belarusian regiment named after Kastuś Kalinoŭski attacked Russian positions in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
According to Censor.NET, several successful attacks were filmed by Belarusian volunteer soldiers using UAV cameras.
"The operators of Kalinoŭski's FPV drones are successfully performing combat missions in the Zaporizhzhia direction. As a result, several 120-mm mortars, a 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and a large-calibre DShK machine gun were destroyed or disabled," the soldiers said in a commentary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password