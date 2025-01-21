A video was posted online showing two occupiers on crutches as part of an assault group going on a combat mission near Kreminna.

According to Censor.NET, the recording was made by one of the Russian stormtroopers ' accomplices from the 20th Army of the Russian Armed Forces.

"In this way, wounded Russian soldiers are already being sent to slaughter without undergoing a military medical examination. "The 'elite' Russian soldiers of the 20th Army of the Russian Armed Forces, some of whom are on crutches, are given three days of rest, after which they are sent to a 'meat assault' near Kreminna. One of the "special forces" even had an epileptic seizure," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Strong language!

