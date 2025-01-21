Border guards destroyed dugouts, UAV takeoff point and field fuel and lubricant depot, and killed 19 Russian soldiers. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance men of the "Hart" brigade detect and artillerymen use the received coordinates to accurately fire at enemy positions in the Vovchansk direction.

During another series of fire attacks, gunners -border guards destroyed dugouts, a UAV takeoff point and a field fuel and lubricant depot of the occupiers. The elimination of 19 occupiers was also confirmed.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldiers' successful work was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

