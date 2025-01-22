ENG
Feral cat eating occupier in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A video of a feral cat gnawing on the body of a liquidated occupier was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the occupier was caught dead between the remains of agricultural machinery, probably near a private household.

"Kurdiumivsk direction, Donetsk region. Aerial reconnaissance footage from the Phoenix of the Pomsta brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

