Dog directs Ukrainian kamikaze drones at occupiers. VIDEO

The dog helps the drone operators from the 32nd SMB to search for occupiers' hideouts.

According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing a moment of fruitful cooperation between an animal and a human.

"It was a unique special operation: a Ukrainian gun dog helped our aerial bombardment aircraft find the Russian occupiers' hideout, after which a kamikaze drone with a thermobaric munition forced an entry. The dog is alive and well. The Russian soldiers are also fine - they are dead," the commentary to the video reads. 

