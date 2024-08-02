Wounded occupier complains about authorities and military medicine: "Hospital is meat grinder. Putin doesn’t care about soldiers - they send half-alives to front". VIDEO

A video message from the occupier has been published online, in which he complains about Russian military medicine and the authorities, who do not care about the wounded.

According to Censor.NET, according to the Russian, all the wounded are sent back to the front without proper treatment, and the treatment itself is far from adequate.

"A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces complains that his comrade from the 299th Regiment, Oleksandr Zyrianov, was taken out of service for health reasons: concussion, stomach ulcer, torn tendon, third group of disability. He did not receive any treatment, and the hospital where he was sent is called a "meat grinder". Half-alive soldiers are sent back to the front from there, because Putin is fighting to the last Russian cripple," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: Occupiers drop litter with wounded henchman and run away. VIDEO