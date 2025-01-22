Russian obeyed Ukrainian drone with loudspeaker, raised his hands in air and walked into captivity. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade captured the occupier in the Serebrianskyi Forest, calling on him to surrender using a drone equipped with a loudspeaker.

According to Censor.NET, the recording, which was published on social media, shows how the occupier, after listening to the warnings from Ukrainian soldiers, raised his hands in the air and walked in the direction indicated.

Read more: Azov Brigade fighters capture an Eskimo from Magadan. VIDEO