ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10804 visitors online
News Video
9 438 20

Russian obeyed Ukrainian drone with loudspeaker, raised his hands in air and walked into captivity. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade captured the occupier in the Serebrianskyi Forest, calling on him to surrender using a drone equipped with a loudspeaker.

According to Censor.NET, the recording, which was published on social media, shows how the occupier, after listening to the warnings from Ukrainian soldiers, raised his hands in the air and walked in the direction indicated.

Read more: Azov Brigade fighters capture an Eskimo from Magadan. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9233) war (1058) hostages (634) drones (2424) Luhanska region (1314)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 