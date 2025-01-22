Surviving occupier complains of lack of sleep: "They won’t let me sleep! Disposable bug flew in and hit where it should". VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator successfully attacked the occupiers' location and destroyed the room where the Russians had set up their overnight stay.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording was published online in which the invader talks about the successful combat work of a Ukrainian soldier.
