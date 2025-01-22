Soldiers of 10th SMAB repelled an enemy assault, eliminating enemy group along with motorcycles in Siversk direction. VIDEO

In the Siversk direction, the soldiers of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade (SMAB) "Edelweiss" of the "Galician Squad" unit successfully repelled an enemy assault, eliminating the enemy group along with motorcycles.

The corresponding video was published on the Operatyvnyi telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy's method of movement in this area is increasing day by day," the soldiers said.