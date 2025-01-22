ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10921 visitors online
News Video War
5 894 8

Soldiers of 10th SMAB repelled an enemy assault, eliminating enemy group along with motorcycles in Siversk direction. VIDEO

In the Siversk direction, the soldiers of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade (SMAB) "Edelweiss" of the "Galician Squad" unit successfully repelled an enemy assault, eliminating the enemy group along with motorcycles.

The corresponding video was published on the Operatyvnyi telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy's method of movement in this area is increasing day by day," the soldiers said.

Author: 

Russian Army (9233) war (1058) assaul (172) elimination (5187) 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade (73)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 